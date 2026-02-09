Bonbloc partners with Chennai Super Kings

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Bonbloc’s mission to revolutionize industries through advanced AI and Blockchain-powered solutions. By partnering with CSK, one of the most celebrated franchises in cricket, Bonbloc aims to showcase how intelligent technologies can elevate sports entertainment and create immersive experiences for millions of cricket fans worldwide.



KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings, said: “We are pleased to welcome Bonbloc as CSK’s Official AI Partner. With Bonbloc’s AI capabilities, we look forward to unlocking new digital experiences for our fans and enhancing our operational excellence through the season.”



As part of the partnership, Bonbloc’s branding will feature across CSK’s digital platforms, stadium activations, and exclusive initiatives powered by AI and Blockchain technologies.