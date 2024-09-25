BMC officer completes 'Ironman' triathlon in Italy, says fitness also important with work

MUMBAI: Mumbai civic body's deputy commissioner Vishwas Mote has successfully completed the 'Ironman Italy Emilia Romagna' triathlon and expressed hope that his achievement will inspire others also to focus on fitness, officials said.

Mote took 15 hours, 25 minutes, and 4 seconds to complete the triathlon, held in Cervia, Italy on September 21, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Tuesday.

The event had 2,439 participants from across the world, including 28 competitors from India, it said.

The challenging competition involved swimming in the Adriatic Sea, cycling and running.

Mote was among those who completed the event, earning the prestigious 'Ironman' title, the release said.

"Achieving the prestigious Ironman title is a matter of pride. Despite being busy with work, everyone should pay attention to physical fitness. A healthy body enables you to do much more. I hope my success inspires others to focus on fitness and exercise," the release said quoting Mote.

In November 2022, Mote completed the 'Ironman 70.3' in Goa.

He currently holds the position of deputy commissioner (Circle-3) and assistant commissioner (M-West ward) in the BMC.

Mote is also active in raising awareness among people about health and fitness, the civic body said.