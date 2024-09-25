Bilateral series against Germany will revive spirit of hockey in Delhi: Harmanpreet

NEW DELHI: India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh says he is looking forward to the two-match bilateral series against Germany as he feels the games on October 23 and 24 will be a good test for his side and also help in "reviving the spirit" of the sport in the national capital.

The short series, to be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, will bring men's international hockey to the capital after a decade. The last match at the venue was played in 2014 during the Hero Hockey World League Final -- men's round four.

"This series is not just about the two teams playing; it's about reviving the spirit of hockey in Delhi. We hope this will inspire more young players from the region to take up the game," Harmanpreet stated in a press release issued by Hockey India.

"Playing in front of home fans in Delhi after so many years is truly special for us as a team. The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium holds a lot of history and memories and to lead the team here will be a huge honour."

The prolific drag-flicker said the series would be an opportunity to test the team further after its title-winning run in the Asian Champions Trophy in China earlier this month.

"Germany is one of the top teams in world hockey, and playing against them will be a great challenge for us. It's important for our preparation as we gear up for major tournaments ahead.

"We are working hard, and this series will give us the opportunity to test ourselves against a very strong opponent," he said.