Big win for Wheels India

CHENNAI: Wheels India earned a 134-run win over Employees Provident Fund Organisation in the 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy match.

Batting first, Wheels India scored 225 for eight with R Gowtham top-scoring with 76. In reply, Employees Provident Fund was bowled out for 91 with D Alexander David Raj (4/15) and C Sathya Kumar (4/32) sharing eight wickets between them.

Brief scores: Group A: Wheels India 225/8 in 30 overs (R Gowtham 76, V Rajasekar 33, J Sathish 43, C Sathya Kumar 31, Ashim Chhabra 4/65, P Santhosh Kumar 3/37) bt Employees Provident Fund Organisation 91 in 25.3 overs (R Gokul 28*, D Alexander David Raj 4/15, C Sathya Kumar 4/32)