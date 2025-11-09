BIG crowned Chennai Esports Global Championship winners

CHENNAI: Germany’s BIG emerged champions at the inaugural Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) defeating France’s Mousquetaires 3–1 in the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Grand Final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The three-day international tournament, held from November 7 to 9, featured 31 teams from across Europe, Southeast Asia, and India competing for a total prize pool of USD 50,000. The event, hosted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in collaboration with Skyesports, marked India’s first state-supported global esports championship.

In the final, BIG showed their experience and tactical precision, clinching the series 3–1 after strong performances on Dust II, Overpass, Inferno, and Train. Mousquetaires, who had impressed throughout the competition, settled for second place, while Deep Cross Gaming from the Philippines finished third.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin presented the trophy to the German team following their victory, bringing the curtains down on the mega event.

The CEGC, part of the global Counter-Strike 2 circuit, drew large crowds both at the venue and online, underlining the growing popularity of competitive gaming in India.