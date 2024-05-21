Big blow for the Australian women's football squad for Paris Olympics as captain Kerr ruled out

SYDNEY: Matildas captain Samantha Kerr has been ruled out of the upcoming Paris Olympics due to her ACL injury, Australia's governing body of football confirmed on Tuesday.

Football Australia said in a statement that the 30-year-old skipper will continue her rehabilitation program in home club environments and subsequently will not be available for selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The statement was released on the day when Australia's head coach Tony Gustavsson unveiled a 23-strong roster for the international series against China in Adelaide and Sydney.

The squad features a slew of stars who helped the team qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, including goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, defender Ellie Carpenter, and forward Mary Fowler, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, ankle and hamstring injuries left Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik still unavailable. Kerr and fellow attacker Amy Sayer were also sidelined due to their ACL ruptures, which dashed their hopes of competing in the Olympics.

"I think everyone can do the math here and understand that obviously the Olympic roster will be based mostly out of those that are in this upcoming May/June camp," said Gustavsson.

"However, we also have some players in Katrina and Aivi unavailable for selection for this window but most likely will be physically available to be part of an Olympic roster. This window will be a tough one for me and my staff in terms of evaluating players, where they are, and then the final selection process for Paris," he added.