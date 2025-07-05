Bhullar, Ajeetesh make cut in Morocco; nine Indians miss out

RABAT: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Ajeetesh Sandhu were the only Indians to make the cut at the USD 2 million International Series Morocco, while nine others bowed out at the halfway stage here.

Bhullar, the most successful Indian golfer on the Asian Tour, carded an even-par 73 following his opening round 72 to be one-under 145 after 36 holes, placing him tied 36th at the par-73 Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course.

Sandhu, meanwhile, added a 73 to his first-round 74 to be one-over and just scrape through at tied 61st as the cut fell at one-over.

Among the Indians missing the cut was Khalin Joshi (74-74), who fell short by a solitary shot. Others who exited early included Rashid Khan (77-72), S Chikkarangappa (75-75), SSP Chawrasia (74-76), Yuvraj Sandhu (76-74), Rahil Gangjee (75-75), Viraj Madappa (78-76), Karandeep Kochhar (78-80) and Aman Raj (79-79).

Scott Vincent, who finished inside the top-12 in seven of his 10 worldwide starts in 2025, took a two-shot lead at the halfway stage after firing a brilliant seven-under 66 to reach a two-day total of nine-under 137.

He was followed by Maverick Antcliff (69-70) a seven-under.

American Peter Uihlein (72), a two-time International Series champion last year, threatened to overtake Vincent in the evening.

However, after reaching nine-under through 14 holes, he made three bogeys in his last four holes to drop down to a tie for third place at six-under par, where he was joined by the Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai (67).