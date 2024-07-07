Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon

LONDON: India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti made a second-round exit from the Wimbledon Championships after losing to Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in three sets here.

The Indo-French pair squandered a one-game lead to go down 6-4 4-6 3-6 to the eighth seed Germans in two hours, five minutes on Friday.

Bhambri and Olivetti had downed the Kazakh duo of Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko in the opening round.

On Saturday, veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Mathew Ebden will be in action.

The second seeds, who are the reigning Australian Open champions, will face Germany's Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen in the second round.

Bopanna is the only Indian left in the tournament as Olympic-bound Sumit Nagal and N Sriram bowed out of the tournament earlier this week.