BGT 2024-25: Captaincy is responsibility; not a title, says Bumrah

PERTH: With regular skipper Rohit Sharma unavailable for the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth, fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will captain India for the second time, after leading during the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in July 2022.

Known for his ability to stay calm in high-pressure situations, Bumrah shared his perspective on being a captain, emphasising that it’s a significant responsibility rather than just a title. "I don’t look at captaincy as a post but I have always loved responsibility. I wanted to do the tough job since I was a child. You want to do things and get thrown in tough scenarios, this adds a new challenge for me," he said in the pre-match press conference.

Although this is just a one-off assignment, as Rohit will be available from second Test at Adelaide, Bumrah’s demeanour and approach hinted at his willingness to take on a leadership role in the future. "Obviously, I won’t be telling Rohit ki main kar leta hoon (I would do this) (laughs). He is our captain and he is doing a wonderful job and right now it’s one game and you don’t know what will happen tomorrow.

"In the next game, things change, and that’s how cricket works. Right now, I am in the present. I have been given a responsibility. I did it once and enjoyed it thoroughly. I am thinking how I can contribute to the best of my capacity. Future, I can’t control it," he added.

Bumrah remarked he wants to develop his leadership style, inspired by but not copying the likes of Rohit and Virat Kohli. “You have to find your own way as you can’t blindly copy anyone. Virat and Rohit have been very successful and have gotten results, but my way is that I have always never followed a copybook plan.

"And even with my bowling you can see, I go with my instincts and that’s how I have always played my cricket. I have a lot of faith in my guts and instincts," he said.

When asked about the tendency of bowler-captains to overuse or underuse themselves, Bumrah asserted that being a bowler gives him an advantage in managing his workload effectively.

"There are more positives than negatives. You want to be tested and face challenges, and being a bowler-captain allows me to adapt quickly to changing conditions and make informed decisions on the field.

"When Rohit or Virat were captains, I always looked to add value, pass on information, and support the team. As a senior player, I’ve embraced the role of guiding younger players and sharing insights," he said.

Bumrah concluded by saying he feels incredibly proud to have the chance to captain India in Tests again. "There is no greater honour than leading your country. Very few players get the chance to play Test cricket, and even fewer get to captain. I feel privileged and happy to be in this position."