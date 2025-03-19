BFI slams state associations, pledges support to affected boxers

NEW DELHI: Condemning state associations for blocking player entries into the Senior Nationals for political reasons, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh stated that such actions are a grave disservice to the sport.

He assured that BFI will cover all expenses for players affected by state-level politics, ensuring they can compete in the National Championships without hindrance.

“If any state federation stops their boxers or cancelling their tickets or arrangements, the Boxing Federation of India and I personally will pay for each one of those boxers to come and participate in the Nationals. We will provide them the tickets, the hotels, and whatever else is required. Helpline numbers will be available to them. Boxers can call this number, and we will make the arrangements for them,” Singh told the media in a press conference on Wednesday.

With the BFI elections approaching, the Elite Women’s Senior National Boxing Championships, set for March 21-27 in Greater Noida, has become entangled in federation politics. The event comes amid the suspension of BFI General Secretary Hemanta Kumar Kalita and Treasurer Digvijay Singh, following an inquiry into corruption and abuse of power. The one-man investigation, led by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, found both officials guilty of misusing their positions for personal gain, prompting Singh to take disciplinary action.

“I must highlight this, especially for my friends from Assam who are present here—their team is being blocked from attending the national championships. In my view, Mr Kalita and the Federation in Assam are responsible for this obstruction.

“We cannot ignore the interests of the players themselves. Politics is one thing—everyone has the right to contest elections and have political differences—but preventing athletes from competing in a national championship is a great disservice to the sport. This is something we must all stand against,” Singh said.

Singh also highlighted his tenure's successes, noting that under his leadership, India has hosted three world championships and two IBA Congresses, elevating the country’s boxing ranking from 44th to 4th in the world.