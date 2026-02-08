Bethell, Brook hit fifty as England post 184/7 against Nepal

Coming to bat first after winning the toss, England were off to a shaky start as their opener Phil Salt, who was returning to the tournament after injury, got out in the seventh ball of the innings, scoring just one run.

Former captain Jos Buttler, who completed a thousand runs in the T20 World Cup history, joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mahela Jayawardene and David Warner in the special club, tried to steady the innings with a brisk 22 off 14 balls but was eventually sent to the pavilion by Nandan Yadav in the fifth over.