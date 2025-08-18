Beniwal fifer seals big win for South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6

NEW DELHI: Sumit Kumar Beniwal's fiery five-wicket haul helped South Delhi Superstarz script a comprehensive 46-run victory over Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League here.

Chasing a challenging 185, Purani Dilli 6 folded for 138 in 18.3 overs on Sunday. Beniwal grabbed 5/19 in his four overs), while Abhishek Khandelwal (4/31) added to the damage.

Beniwal struck with back-to-back breakthroughs in the power play as Purani Dilli 6 crumbled to 28/6 inside eight overs.

The only bright spot in their innings came from Ekansh Dobal, who stitched together a 46-run stand with Lalit Yadav (22 off 28) to bring some stability before Yadav was bowled by Beniwal.

Dobal (63) carried on to reach a well-deserved half-century, but his lone hand was not enough.

Batting first, South Delhi Superstarz scored 184.

Their openers gave them the perfect start with Anmol Sharma and Ankur Kaushik putting on a 70-run partnership.

While Kaushik departed for 21 off 17, Sharma anchored the innings with a fluent 50.

The middle order faltered under pressure, but a crucial cameo from Vision Panchal in the closing stages lifted the total past 180.

For Purani Dilli 6, Lalit Yadav (3/24) and Rajneesh Dadar (3/30) were the standout performers with the ball.

Brief Scores:

South Delhi Superstarz: 184 all out (Anmol Sharma 50, Vision Panchal 27; Lalit Yadav 3/24, Rajneesh Dadar 3/30).

Purani Dilli 6: 138 all out in 18.3 overs (Ekansh Dobal 63, Lalit Yadav 22; Sumit Kumar Beniwal 5/19, Abhishek Khandelwal 4/31). South Delhi Superstarz by 46 runs.