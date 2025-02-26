Bengaluru ends Chennaiyin’s race for top-6 after 1-0 win

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC by 1-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. Chennaiyin FC, which now has 24 points from 22 games, will not make the playoffs, whereas the Blues see themselves at the third spot courtesy of 37 points as a result of this triumph. The Gerard Zaragoza-coached side held 57.1% of the possession and were constantly in the hunt for goals, though their only strike of the night came through Rahul Bheke’s emphatic finish inside the box in the first half.

Prior to that though, Chennaiyin FC nearly cracked the code to carve open the Bengaluru FC defence calmly in the ninth minute, with Jiteshwor Singh leading the move down the centre of the park before distributing the ball to the flanks to try and spot openings inside the home team’s defensive third.

The Marina Machans moved the ball slickly on the up from the right flank, before Connor Shields glided in and hurled a cross to Lalrinliana Hnamte. The latter had ample time to collect the ball and curl it into the net, but his effort appeared slightly rushed, as he sent it off-target past the right side of the post.

The Blues discovered an opening in the 37th minute upon maximising a flawless set-piece move wherein Alberto Noguera stepped up for a free-kick from distance on the right side of the field. Noguera took a bit before delivering the cross, and it was perfectly executed as the ball surpassed the entire Chennaiyin FC wall and instead met Rahul Bheke, who had made a dashing decoy run from the left side to the six-yard box. Bheke used his right foot to drill the ball into the top right corner to break the deadlock amid aplomb from the supporters in the stands.

Noguera kept testing the Chennaiyin FC box with his set-piece prowess as he unleashed another impressive effort from a corner kick in the 56th minute.

Chennaiyin FC had a brief chance to level scores up in the 83rd minute as it hit Bengaluru FC on a fast break that culminated with Irfan Yadwad breaching past the Blues’ backline and smashing in a powerful cross for Daniel Chima Chukwu, placed extremely near to the goal. Chukwu could not position properly to gather and bury the ball though, instead landing it off target and bringing curtains down to Chennaiyin FC’s playoff aspirations.