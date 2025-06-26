Bengaluru Bravehearts qualify for Rugby Premier League semifinals

MUMBAI: The Bengaluru Bravehearts on Wednesday became the third team to progress to the semifinal of Season 1 of Rugby Premier League here with a 34-26 win over Kalinga Black Tigers.

In the second game of the day, the Delhi Redz and the Mumbai Dreamers played out a thrilling draw at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex here.

With qualification on the line for the Bengaluru Bravehearts, the Kalinga Black Tigers were looking to create hurdles. The Tigers took the lead when Ethan Turner bagged a try and Maurice Longbottom converted with ease.

The Tigers further extended their lead with Lucas Lacamp’s try and Turner’s conversion.

However, before the end of the first half, the Bravehearts started to mount a comeback with Philip Wokorach and Arpan Chhetri’s tries.

At the break the Tigers led by four points. After that, the Bravehearts’ Liam Poulton turned up the ante with a couple of tries, to give his side the lead.

The Tigers responded well and almost immediately with Ethan Turner’s try but going into the last phase, the Bravehearts were ahead by one point.

The Bravehearts put the foot on the pedal in the final quarter with Wokorach adding a try and converting, along with Iowane Teba’s try and conversion giving them some breathing space.

The Tigers, though, were not giving up and Perry Baker added five more to the cause, whilst Maurice Longbottom also scored his conversion kick but it was a little too late in the contest.

In the second game of the day, Mumbai Dreamers came from behind to salvage a draw against the Delhi Redz. Both teams were locked at 19-19 at the final whistle.