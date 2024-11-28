Beau Webster joins Australia's squad as uncapped All-Rounder

SYDNEY: Australia have added uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to their squad for the second Test against India as cover for Mitchell Marsh, whose fitness remains a concern.

Marsh had pulled up "sore" following Australia's 295-run hammering in the series opener in Perth earlier this week.

Webster, also a right-hand pace all-rounder like Marsh, has been the stand out performer in the Sheffield Shield over the past two years. The 30-year-old has collected 1788 runs including five hundreds and nine fifties.

He starred in Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales earlier this week, striking a 61 and 49 besides taking five wickets.

He also impressed in the A series against India earlier this month, becoming the the second highest run-getter for Australia A behind compatriot Nathan McSweeney, collecting 145 runs across four innings at an impressive average of 72.50.

With the ball, he became the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Brendan Doggett both taking seven scalps each.

"To get a few runs and wickets (for Australia A) was pleasing against a strong Indian side," Webster was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the announcement on Thursday.

"Any time you're playing 'A' cricket, it's the one step below Test level, so it does hold you in good stead. To get the call from ''Bails'' (men's selection chair George Bailey) at the end of the NSW game was a really proud moment and I can't wait to get stuck in."

Webster will join the Australian squad in Adelaide next week.

"There's a tight turnaround between the Adelaide and Gabba Test so I think (I'm there) just to have some cover there for that middle-order role, whichever way they go," Webster added.

Apart from his explosive batting, Webster has added seam-bowling to his abilities, a skill he added to his repertoire just four years ago.

Despite the disappointing show in the series-opener, coach Andrew McDonald had asserted that there will be no changes in the home team for the pink ball Test in Adelaide, starting on December 6.

Jack Nisbett, meanwhile, has been brought in to replace Jem Ryan, who sustained a foot injury, in the Prime Minister’s XI to play India in Canberra this weekend.

Australia squad for second Test:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.