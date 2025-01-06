BCCI Women’s U-23: TN goes down to Delhi

CHENNAI: Delhi earned a seven-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the first round of Group B of BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament in Jamshedpur.

Bharti Rawal’s three for 13 helped Delhi bowl TN out for 76. Delhi chased the target down with 21 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 76 in 20 overs (Bharti Rawal 3/13) lost to Delhi 80/3 in 16.3 overs (S Anupriya 2/16)