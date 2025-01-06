Begin typing your search...

    BCCI Women’s U-23: TN goes down to Delhi

    Bharti Rawal’s three for 13 helped Delhi bowl TN out for 76. Delhi chased the target down with 21 balls to spare.

    AuthorNiranjan ANiranjan A|6 Jan 2025 9:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-06 15:30:44  )
    CHENNAI: Delhi earned a seven-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the first round of Group B of BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament in Jamshedpur.

    Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 76 in 20 overs (Bharti Rawal 3/13) lost to Delhi 80/3 in 16.3 overs (S Anupriya 2/16)

    U-23 TrophyBCCIJamshedpurCricket
    Niranjan A

