BCCI Women’s U-23: TN goes down to Delhi
Bharti Rawal’s three for 13 helped Delhi bowl TN out for 76. Delhi chased the target down with 21 balls to spare.
CHENNAI: Delhi earned a seven-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the first round of Group B of BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament in Jamshedpur.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 76 in 20 overs (Bharti Rawal 3/13) lost to Delhi 80/3 in 16.3 overs (S Anupriya 2/16)
