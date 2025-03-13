BCCI women’s U-23: Tamil Nadu goes down to Andhra

CHENNAI: Andhra earned a six-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the fifth round of the Group F of BCCI women’s U-23 one-day tournament in Pune on Thursday.

Set to chase 234, Andhra got there with four overs to spare with skipper Henrietta Pereira remaining not out on 92 (82b, 11x4).

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 233/6 in 50 overs (C Sushanthika 37, NS Subhaharini 71, Eloksi Arun 43, Akshara Srinivasan 37*, Ch. Tamanna 2/52, K Dhathri 2/36) lost to Andhra 235/4 in 46 overs (P Vinny Suzan 33, Y Hema Roshini 84, Henrietta Pereira 92*)