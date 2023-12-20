Begin typing your search...

BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament: Thrilling win for TN women

Opting to bat first, Jharkhand scored 118 for four with captain Khushbu Kumari scoring an unbeaten 55 (39b, 4x4, 3x6).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Dec 2023 2:11 AM GMT
BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament: Thrilling win for TN women
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu registered a thrilling last ball win over Jharkhand in the sixth round of the Group B of the BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Jharkhand scored 118 for four with captain Khushbu Kumari scoring an unbeaten 55 (39b, 4x4, 3x6). TN leg-spinner SB Keerthana was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 24 runs. In reply, the situation boiled down to TN needing one run off the last ball with one wicket remaining. Akshara Srinivasan (17 not out) hit a four to take her team home. M Sabrina was the top scorer with 23, while Eloksi Arun chipping in with 22.

BRIEF SCORES: Jharkhand 118/4 in 20 overs (Khushbu Kumari 55 not out, SB Keerthana 3/24) lost to Tamil Nadu 122/9 in 20 overs (Shikha 2/12, Shefa Hassan 2/22)

BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournamentWomen’s U-23 T20 tournamentTamil Nadu
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X