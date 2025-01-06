Begin typing your search...

    BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 : TN loses to Baroda

    Baroda’s Janki Rathod (3/10) and Maitri Maniar (3/7) did the bulk of the damage as TN could manage only 74 for eight

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Jan 2025 9:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-06 16:00:23  )
    BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 : TN loses to Baroda
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Baroda defeated Tamil Nadu by five wickets in the second round of Group B of BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur on Monday.

    Baroda’s Janki Rathod (3/10) and Maitri Maniar (3/7) did the bulk of the damage as TN could manage only 74 for eight. In reply, Baroda chased the score down with 10 balls to spare.

    Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 74/8 in 20 overs (Janki Rathod 3/10, Maitri Maniar 3/7) lost to Baroda 78/5 in 18.2 overs (C Shushanthika 3/18, KN Ramyashri 2/9)

    Local score updateCricketBCCIU-19
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick