BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 : TN loses to Baroda

CHENNAI: Baroda defeated Tamil Nadu by five wickets in the second round of Group B of BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur on Monday.

Baroda’s Janki Rathod (3/10) and Maitri Maniar (3/7) did the bulk of the damage as TN could manage only 74 for eight. In reply, Baroda chased the score down with 10 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 74/8 in 20 overs (Janki Rathod 3/10, Maitri Maniar 3/7) lost to Baroda 78/5 in 18.2 overs (C Shushanthika 3/18, KN Ramyashri 2/9)