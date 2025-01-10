BCCI women’s U-23 T20: TN beats Chandigarh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a 17-run win over Chandigarh in the third round of Group B of BCCI women’s U-23 T20 tournament at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur.

Asked to bat first, TN scored 103 for three with opener C Shushanthika contributing 42. In reply, Chandigarh could only manage 86 for seven as S Anupriya took two for 18.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 103/3 in 20 overs (C Shushanthika 42, Trisha Madhu 28, Aaradhana Bisht 2/14) bt Chandigarh 86/7 in 20 overs (Bhawana Rathore 40*, S Anupriya 2/18)