BCCI women’s U-23 one-day: Vidarbha records win over TN

CHENNAI: Vidarbha recorded a 52-run win over Tamil Nadu in the second round of Group F of BCCI women’s U-23 one-day tournament in Pune on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Vidarbha scored 248 for four with Aayushi Thakre scoring 80. In reply, TN was bowled out for 196 with Riddhi Naik taking two for 23.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 248/4 in 50 overs (Sayali Shinde 34, Aayushi Thakre 80, Sai Bhoyar 47*, R Iswarya Lakshmi 2/45) bt Tamil Nadu 196 in 42 overs (C Shushanthika 34, Riddhi Naik 2/23)