BCCI Women’s U-23 one-day: Baroda women beat Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Baroda earned a thumping 88-run win over Tamil Nadu in the first round of Group F BCCI Women’s U-23 one-day tournament at Veerangan Cricket Academy Ground, Pune on Wednesday.

Batting first, Baroda scored 249 for six with Nidhi Dhamuniya scoring 98. In reply, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 161 with R Roshini top-scoring with 60. Baroda’s Surbhi Chauhan took four for 37.

Brief scores: Baroda 249/6 in 50 overs (Trisha Patel 37, Naysha Tivari 46, Nidhi Dhamuniya 98, KN Ramyashri 2/46) bt Tamil Nadu 161 in 46.2 overs (R Roshini 60, Surbhi Chauhan 4/37)