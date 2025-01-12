Begin typing your search...

    BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament: Tamil Nadu defeats Nagaland

    TN qualified for pre-quarterfinals with 16 points and will take on Vidarbha on Thursday in Puducherry

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jan 2025 9:45 PM IST
    BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament: Tamil Nadu defeats Nagaland
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to an eight-wicket win over Nagaland in the fifth round of Group D of BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament.

    TN qualified for pre-quarterfinals with 16 points and will take on Vidarbha on Thursday in Puducherry.

    Brief scores: Nagaland 61/9 in 50 overs (R Iswarya Lakshmi 3/22, S Vaishnavi 2/3, SG Shrinithi 2/4) lost to Tamil Nadu 62/2 in 13.2 overs

    Tamil Nadu vs NagalandNagaland vs Tamil NaduBCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick