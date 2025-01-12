BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament: Tamil Nadu defeats Nagaland

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to an eight-wicket win over Nagaland in the fifth round of Group D of BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament.

TN qualified for pre-quarterfinals with 16 points and will take on Vidarbha on Thursday in Puducherry.

Brief scores: Nagaland 61/9 in 50 overs (R Iswarya Lakshmi 3/22, S Vaishnavi 2/3, SG Shrinithi 2/4) lost to Tamil Nadu 62/2 in 13.2 overs