BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament: Mumbai women beat TN

CHENNAI: Mumbai romped to a seven-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the fifth round of the Group A of the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament at Kotambi Stadium ‘B’ Ground, Vadodara.

Asked to bat first, TN was restricted to 104 for six with MD Thirushkamini top-scoring with 32. In reply, Mumbai scored 106 for three with nine balls to spare.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 104/6 in 20 overs (MD Thirushkamini 32, Soumya Singh 2/17) lost to Mumbai 106/3 in 18.3 overs (Khushi Bhatia 33*, KN Ramyashri 2/10)