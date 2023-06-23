BCCI invites applications for selector post

NEW DELHI: Four months after Chetan Sharma was asked to resign from the national selection committee chairman’s post for revealing classified information about the men’s team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally invited applications to fill the seat vacated by the former pacer.

The last date for the submission of application is June 30, and it is expected that the new selection committee member will be a part of the panel which picks the squad for the Ireland series.

The criteria is no different from earlier years as one needs to have played either seven Tests or 10 ODIs or at least 30 first-class matches with five years of retirement from active cricket.

Chetan’s committee was sacked after the 2022 T20 World Cup debacle in Australia, but he reapplied and was reappointed when the new panel took over in December last year. But Chetan was asked to resign following the sting operation.

“Technically, Chetan can apply if he wants to as he had resigned. Whether he would apply or not is a big question but rules cannot stop him from applying once again,” said a senior BCCI official.

While some like Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir (retired December 2018), Yuvraj Singh (retired July 2019) and Harbhajan Singh (retired 2022) are big names from up North, they do not technically qualify.

The only big name who is eligible is Virender Sehwag, but it is a well-known fact that the former opener would not be interested in the job if the salary offered by the Board is Rs 1 crore. The rest of the panel members get Rs 90 lakh.

“The Board can bring in someone like Vivek Razdan, Ajay Ratra, Reetinder Singh Sodhi or Atul Wassan and have SS Das (23 Tests) as the new chairman,” another BCCI source said.