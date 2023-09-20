BCCI announces SBI Life as official partner for BCCI Domestic, International season

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced SBI Life as one of the official partners for the BCCI Domestic and International Season 2023-2026.

SBI Life has signed a 3-year deal with the BCCI and their partnership will begin with the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting September 22.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODI clashes against Australia and KL Rahul will lead the 'Men in Blue' against a strong visiting side.

BCCI president Roger Binny said after the announcement of new official partners, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SBI Life as the official partner of BCCI for both domestic and international cricket. SBI Life has been one of the torchbearers in the insurance sector and we are looking to build a solid partnership to take Indian cricket forward.”

“We are delighted to welcome SBI Life on board as an Official Partner for BCCI’s Domestic and International Season for the course of the next three years, ahead of the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. SBI Life's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with BCCI's vision for cricket. This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting and supporting the sport of cricket at all levels. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will enhance the cricketing experience for fans and players alike,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also said.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said, “As we enter this exciting new chapter with SBI Life, we are confident that this partnership will not only strengthen the financial ecosystem of Indian cricket but also elevate the sport to greater heights. We are confident that this collaboration will bring fresh energy to the world of cricket.”

BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar said, “Our collaboration with SBI Life underscores our commitment to cricket's grassroots development and our dedication to providing the best possible experience for our fans. We're looking forward to a successful innings together.”

BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia said, “We extend a warm welcome to SBI Life as they join us in shaping the future of cricket in India. We're excited about the possibilities this partnership brings to the world of sports. Together, we'll script new success stories and celebrate the spirit of the game.”

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, “In the context of sports in India, cricket as sport has unfailingly united our nation over the years and BCCI’s undeniable role in nurturing the sport across the length and breadth of the country is well respected. As a brand driven to make a meaningful connect with the consumer, SBI Life’s association as the official partner of BCCI with its undisputed reach and impeccable credibility is a marketer’s delight. We look forward to leveraging SBI Life’s association with BCCI to establish a deeper connect with the consumer and impress upon the need for insurance as an enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams. We sincerely hope the visibility offered by the sport will go a long way in spreading awareness about the importance of insurance and furthering the national agenda of ‘Insurance for all’ by 2047.”

India squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.