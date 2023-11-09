BCCI announces India U19 teams for quadrangular series with England, Bangladesh U19

MUMBAI: The Junior Cricket Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced two Under-19 squads to represent the country in the Men's U19 One-Day Quadrangular Series also feating U19 teams from England and Bangladesh.

The tournament will be held in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh from November 13-27, 2023, the BCCI informed in a release on Thursday.

The BCCI has also announced the fixtures for the IDFC First Bank Men’s U19 One-Day Quadrangular Series. The final and third-place matches are scheduled for November 27.

The India U19 A and India U19 B squads for the upcoming tournament will be led by Saumy Kumar Pandey of Madhya Pradesh and Kiran Chormale of Maharashtra respectively.

The India U19 A team will include Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Innesh Mahajan, Md Aman, Uday Saharan (VC), Digvijay Patil, Saumya Kumar Pandey (c), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Aaradhya Shukla, Sanyog Bhagwath and Naman Tiwari.

The India U19 B team will have Rudra Mayur Patel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Dhas, Ansh Gosai (VC), Jayant Goyat, V.S.Karthick Manikandan, Varun Singh Bhuie, Md. Ali, P Vignesh, Anurag Kawade, Kiran Chormale (c), KT Madhava Prasad, Nishanth S, Prem, Dhanush Gowda.