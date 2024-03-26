BCA president Rakesh Tiwari's guidance propels Bihar's Sakib, Chandan to IPL's big stage

PATNA: Two cricketers from Bihar, Sakib Hussain and Chandan Yadav are eyeing for glory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. With the efforts of Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari, the two cricketers have taken giant strides in their journey. While Sakib has been picked up by KKR for Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction, Chandan Yadav has got a call from the franchise to be the net bowler for the 2024 season.

Sakib expressed gratitude towards Rakesh Tiwari and said his focus remains on working hard on his skills. "BCA president Rakesh Tiwari played a major role in helping me get selected in KKR. I worked hard, but selection was not in my hand hence my focus was on working hard. Mukesh Kumar who is also from Bihar is my role model," Sakib Hussain had said in a press conference organised by Bihar Cricket Association last year. "At the international level, I admire MS Dhoni, because I was in CSK last year as a net bowler.

He motivated me a lot," he added. The BCA president is happy to see cricketers from Bihar getting the recognition at the big stage. He congratulated both the players on their achievements. "Watching Sakib Hussain and Chandan Yadav's rise to the big stage fills my heart with immense pride and joy. Their journey symbolizes the unwavering spirit and potential that Bihar cricket embodies.

We at the Bihar Cricket Association are thrilled to see our young talents shine on such a prestigious platform. I wish both of them the very best for their IPL endeavours," said BCA president Mr. Rakesh Tiwari in a statement.

BCA CEO Manish Raj also exuded confidence in the players from Bihar to do well in the coming years. "In coming years more and more players from Bihar will be picked in the IPL.

There are many talented players in Bihar and in coming years Bihar team will give tough competition to other teams," Manish Raj had said during a press conference Meanwhile, Chandan Yadav is elated to have got a call to become the net bowler in the KKR camp. He was just 6 months old when his father passed away and his family had to struggle a lot.

"I would like to thank Bihar Cricket Association, Rakesh Tiwari sir and Manish Raj sir. Rakesh Tiwari sir has played a major role in my journey, he gave me the chance to play in the C. K. Nayudu Trophy. I want to make BCA proud," said Chandan Yadav I want to work hard and play for IPL and India one day. I'm very fortunate enough to get selected as a net bowler for KKR.

I feel IPL is of an international level and sharing net sessions with players will help me in my career," he added. Chandan Yadav is excited to share the net session with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. "I'm very excited to meet them," he said. Both Sakib and Chandan also expressed gratitude towards the BCA coaching staff and selectors.