Bavuma and Rabada to not play domestic red-ball match ahead of Tests against India

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma and fast-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada will not be playing in a domestic red-ball match as previously announced when the duo were rested from white-ball games against India.

The Proteas team management wanted Bavuma and Rabada to get some red-ball match practice before the two Tests against India set to happen in Centurion from December 26-30 and in Cape Town from January 3-7, 2024. The two Tests also carry crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.

Bavuma and Rabada were scheduled to play for the Lions against the Dolphins in a first-class match at Durban from Thursday. “Proteas Test captain Bavuma has a personal matter to attend to and Rabada has a heel niggle,” said a statement from the Lions. Former Proteas head coach Russell DomingoRussell Domingo, currently in charge of the Lions, also expressed his disappointment over the duo not being available.

Rabada has been down with a heel issue since the Men’s ODI World Cup in India, and was limited in his bowling during the semi-final against Australia. South Africa are now facing doubts over their fast-bowling line-up as Anrich Nortje is still recovering from a lower-back stress fracture while Lungi Ngidi had to withdraw from the T20I series against India due to a left ankle sprain.

Two other fast-bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen have played their part in T20Is against India and are now playing in this week’s red-ball domestic matches to prepare for the Tests against India. On the other hand, Bavuma was last seen in competitive cricket action during the ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia, where he played the game despite carrying a hamstring injury.