Barcelona grab last quarterfinal spot in Women's Champions League with 3-0 win in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM: Two-time defending champion Barcelona clinched the last quarterfinal spot in the Women's Champions League by beating Hammarby 3-0 in Stockholm on Thursday.

Ewa Pajor fired Barcelona ahead with two first-half goals from close range and Aitana Bonmatí finished it off 10 minutes before the final whistle.

Following a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the opening group stage game, Barcelona scored 23 goals in the following four games and conceded one.

Man City defeated St. Pölten 2-0 to keep a perfect record and lead Group D with 15 points. Barcelona is three points behind and will host City next Wednesday in the final group game.

In Group C, Alessia Russo scored twice and Arsenal beat last-place Vålerenga 3-1 to keep pressure on group leader Bayern Munich.

Arsenal produced another dominant display under interim coach Renée Slegers.

Frida Maanum also scored for Arsenal and set up Russo's opener.

Vålerenga, which retained its domestic league title and just claimed the Norwegian Cup to complete a double, got a consolation goal from substitute Tilde Lindwall.

Bayern routed Juventus 4-0 to lead the group with 13 points, one ahead of Arsenal. The two will clash over the top spot in London next week.