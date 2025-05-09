Barca reeling from Inter defeat ahead of vital Clasico

BARCELONA: Barcelona must recover from its painful Champions League exit in time to face Real Madrid on Sunday with the La Liga title on the line.

Hansi Flick's team was moments away from reaching its first European final in a decade when Inter Milan conjured a 4-3 extra-time comeback on Tuesday. The Italian side won 7-6 on aggregate in one of the most memorable knockout ties in recent soccer history.

Barcelona's youthful team was left reeling from the loss, but Flick immediately tried to put the focus on the upcoming clasico with only four days separating the two crucial games.

“This game is over and now we have to pick ourselves up and look ahead as we have the clasico coming up,” Flick said after the defeat at San Siro. “I will wake the team up.”

Barcelona leads Madrid by four points and a victory would give it a comfortable cushion, but a Madrid win would throw open the title chase in the three remaining rounds.

Barcelona is seeking a double after having beaten Madrid 3-2 in extra time in the Copa del Rey final two weeks ago. A Barcelona triumph would also complete a sweep of all four clasicos this season; it beat Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup in January after winning 4-0 at Madrid in the league in October.

Madrid, in contrast, is trying to salvage a disappointing season by successfully defending its La Liga title ahead of this summer's expanded Club World Cup.

Madrid will be without its entire first-choice backline of Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy. Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who moonlights as a left back, is also out.

That means youth player Raul Asenscio and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will likely anchor Madrid's defence with Lucas Vázquez and Fran García as full backs.

Barcelona is hoping left back Alejandro Balde will recover from a left-thigh injury that ruled him out of the series against Inter.

Right back Jules Kounde, who netted the winner in the Copa del Rey final, has been ruled out by a left-thigh injury. Ronald Araujo, or perhaps Eric García, will take his place and face off against Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

Flick will have to decide if Robert Lewandowski or Ferran Torres starts at striker. Lewandowski missed several matches before he came on as a late substitute against Inter this week but was unable to prove effective.