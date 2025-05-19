Barca President confirms Yamal contract extension, awaits signature

BARCELONA: FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that the club is close to tying down young gem Lamine Yamal with a contract extension.

The Spaniard’s current contract with the club is set to run out in 2026, and Laporta confirmed that the extension deal is already in place, with only the signature pending.

“Lamine’s contract renewal has already been agreed upon, and all that remains is the official signing. He is a genius who enjoys playing for Barcelona, has friends at the club, and is part of a generation that shares a strong bond with their teammates,” said Laporta in a press conference.

When asked if Yamal’s wages would reflect his rapid rise in football and growing importance to the Barcelona side, Laporta replied, “At Barcelona, we pay players according to their abilities. We are a club that pays well. We also say there is no better place than Barcelona.”

Yamal was 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days old when he made his league debut against Betis in 2023, making him the youngest player ever to appear in a competitive fixture for the team.

He has since become one of their most lethal forwards and is regarded as one of the most promising players in the world. He has represented the Catalan side on 104 occasions, scoring 24 goals and providing 34 assists. His season tally stands at 17 goals and 25 assists, and he led Barça to a historic domestic treble.

In the end, Laporta cited the example of the greatest Barcelona player in history, Lionel Messi—often used as a benchmark for the 17-year-old forward—and said Yamal, like the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, knows the Spanish side offers the best project for a player of his stature.

“Something similar happened with Lionel Messi when Inter were trying to sign him, and in the end, we all decided—including Messi’s father—that Barcelona had the best project for him. It was the right decision, and he became the best in history.”