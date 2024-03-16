Bangladesh replace Litton Das with Jaker Ali for third ODI against Sri Lanka

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh have released opening batter Litton Das from the third ODI against Sri Lanka. This is the first time in almost three years, Litton has lost his place in the team. The last time he was dropped from Bangladesh's squad was against Pakistan in 2021.

In-form batter Jaker Ali has replaced Litton in the squad for the third ODI. Jaker recently impressed with his influential knock of 68 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. He also has 84 List A appearances to his name in which he has amassed 1918 runs at an average of 34.87.

While Jaker has been flying high on the back of his recent performances, Litton has struggled to put runs on the board. He has two ducks to his name in the two ODI games and even floundered in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. He registered scores of 0, 36 and 7 in the three matches which saw Sri Lanka emerge victorious with a 2-1 series win.

With the ODI series currently level at 1-1, the chairman of the Bangladesh selection panel, Gazi Ashraf Hossain gave his views on Jaker's addition to the squad and stated that his inclusion could provide more flexibility in the middle order to the team.

"With the series now hanging in the balance, we believe Jaker Ali's addition will provide the team with more options and flexibility in the middle order. Considering Litton's recent performance in white-ball cricket, we opted for this change, mindful of the availability of two other capable openers within the squad," Gazi Ashraf Hossain was quoted as saying in a BCB release. Bangladesh have two openers in their squad - Anamul Haque and Tanzid Hasan. One of them could line up with Soumya Sarkar who struck 68 in the last ODI.

The third ODI will be played on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali.