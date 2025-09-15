Bangladesh faces do-or-die clash against Afghanistan

ABU DHABI: A faltering Bangladesh will face a stern trial by spin in their do-or-die Group B clash against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

The Litton Das-led side opened its campaign on a bright note with a commanding win over Hong Kong, but its momentum came crashing down with a heavy defeat to Sri Lanka.

With Afghanistan comfortably ahead on net run rate and Sri Lanka occupying second place in Group B, Bangladesh (-0.650) must win its final match to stay alive in the tournament.

Its batting, however, remains a big concern.

Against Sri Lanka, the top order failed miserably before Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain salvaged the innings with an unbeaten 86-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Once again, the spotlight will be on skipper Litton Das, who struck a half-century against Hong Kong, to deliver runs at the top.

Waiting for them now is Afghanistan’s potent spin attack of captain Rashid Khan, veteran Mohammad Nabi, left-arm sensation Noor Ahmad, and the emerging AM Ghazanfar, a combination tailor-made for prevailing conditions.

On the other hand, Afghanistan carries the confidence of a recent victory over Pakistan and two wins against UAE in the tri-series. It began its Asia Cup campaign with a 94-run thrashing of Hong Kong.

Not only does it possess a versatile bowling attack, its batting line-up also blends destructive power with classical poise. Such is its depth that it rotated half its side in a dead rubber against UAE before the tri-series final and still emerged victorious.