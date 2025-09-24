Ballon d’Or: Dembele pips Yamal to trophy, Bonmati seals treble triumph

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele lifted the Ballon d’Or on Monday after spearheading the club’s maiden Champions League triumph, while Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati claimed the women’s prize for a third consecutive year.

Dembele, who netted 37 goals and supplied 15 assists in 53 appearances last season, became only the sixth Frenchman to claim football’s most prestigious individual honour.

He follows in the footsteps of Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema.

The 28-year-old’s victory marked a stunning turnaround. Frozen out briefly by coach Luis Enrique for disciplinary reasons, he thrived after being redeployed as a No 9 and led PSG’s quadruple-winning campaign. His contribution in the Champions League was decisive — eight goals and six assists in 15 games — including a commanding display in the 5-0 final win over Inter Milan.

Receiving the trophy from Ronaldinho, Dembele was visibly emotional as he invited his mother to the stage.

“It’s incredible to win a trophy like this,” he said. “Helping PSG win its first Champions League was the main goal, but to be rewarded individually is exceptional.”

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal finished runner-up. The 18-year-old claimed the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player for the second successive year after inspiring Barça to a domestic double and a Champions League semi-final run.

For Bonmati, the evening was one of history. She joined Platini and Lionel Messi as the only players ever to win three Ballons d’Or in succession. The Spain international edged teammate Mariona Caldentey, extending Barcelona’s dominance of the women’s award to five straight years.

Her season was remarkable despite adversity. Days after recovering from viral meningitis, she starred at the Women’s European Championship, where Spain lost to England on penalties but Bonmati was named player of the tournament. With Barça, she delivered a domestic treble and reached the Champions League final.

“Third time in a row here and I still can’t believe it,” Bonmati said. “I owe everything to Barcelona — this is the club of my life.”

England’s Alessia Russo placed third, despite hopes an Englishwoman might finally break through after Arsenal’s Champions League win and the Lionesses’ Euro success.

Full list of winners:

Men's Ballon d'Or: Ousmane Dembele (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmati (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Kopa Trophy: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Yashin Trophy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women's Yashin Trophy: Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Men's Gerd Müller Trophy: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Women's Gerd Müller Trophy: Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy: Arsenal (England)