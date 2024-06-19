Balaji bowls Lucas TVS to six-wicket win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer D Balaji’s five for 15 helped Lucas TVS Ltd register a six-wicket win over Ashok Leyland Ennore in Group A of the 19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

After restricting Ashok Leyland to 98, Lucas TVS Ltd chased the score down in 19.2 overs.

In a Group B match, Apollo Tyres Ltd eased to an eight-wicket victory over OCF on the back of a five-wicket haul from medium pacer P Sudhanthiraraj (5/26). Set to chase a modest score of 134, Apollo Tyres reached the target in 16 overs with R Abinandh scoring 55.

Brief scores: Group A: Ashok Leyland Ennore 98 in 29.5 overs (BM Balu Raj Kumar 37, D Balaji 5/15) lost to Lucas TVS Ltd 99/4 in 19.2 overs (T Parthiban 40)

Group B: OCF 151 in 27.3 overs (V Velkumar 42, S Karthik 40, Ashim Chhabra 3/44, L Sathish Kumar 4/15) lost to EPFO 155/8 in 28 overs (Ashim Chhabra 44, M Krishna 67 n.o, MS Sudeesh 4/37); IJL 133 in 28.4 overs (M Tajudeen 51, R Abinandh 4/52, P Sudhanthiraraj 5/26) lost to Apollo Tyres Ltd 134/2 in 16 overs (C Kubendran 33*, R Abinandh 55)