Bajaj Group partners TNTA to support India’s future tennis stars

CHENNAI: In a bid to further strengthen Indian tennis’ ecosystem, the Bajaj Group announced its Platinum Sponsorship of the Chennai Open 2025 here on Sunday.

The Bajaj Group also unveiled a partnership with the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) to champion its player development programme - ‘THE NEXT LEVEL’ — dedicated to nurturing India’s emerging tennis stars.

The partnership with TNTA will amplify the impact of ‘THE NEXT LEVEL’ by providing crucial financial and infrastructural support to promising young players. Initially, Bajaj will support four young women players. In the coming years, Bajaj will support TNTA in developing a comprehensive pathway for young tennis talent.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, “Tennis is more than a sport for us. Our sponsorship of Chennai Open 2025 brings the excitement of world-class tennis to passionate fans and deepens our connect with them. Together with TNTA, we are enabling budding talent to find the right mentorship and opportunity they need to ace the global stage.”

Vijay Amritraj, President, TNTA, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bajaj as a Platinum Sponsor for the Chennai Open 2025. Further, TNTA’s partnership with Bajaj for ‘THE NEXT LEVEL’ initiative stems from our shared vision of fostering inclusivity and access to tennis. We are thrilled to see our young players receive the backing they deserve, and we look forward to seeing them evolve into tennis stars in the international circuit.”

As part of ‘THE NEXT LEVEL’ Player Development Programme, the Bajaj Group will support a significant number of the top 10 promising tennis players, handpicked by TNTA to undergo intensive training, mentorship, and exposure to competitive tennis.