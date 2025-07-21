Begin typing your search...

    Badminton Asia Mixed Team: India bows out after loss to Japan

    In a closely contested tie under the relay scoring system, India came out strong after a narrow 11-9 loss in the opening match.

    India and Japan players greet each other after the match 

    SOLO: India's junior team fought valiantly before suffering a narrow 104-110 defeat to former champion Japan in the quarter-final of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships here on Monday.

    The boys' doubles duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu got India on the board, followed by a composed win from the girls' pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Reshika Uthayasooriyan. The result put India ahead at 33-26.

    Reshika then combined with Bhavya Chhabra to maintain the lead at 44-35, and Rounak Chouhan extended the cushion with another solid performance.

    India led for a major part of the tie, but Japan, the 2023 champions, pulled ahead in the final stretch, winning the last five matches in a row. Several of those games went down to the wire, reflecting the grit showed by the Indian squad.

    India had topped Group D with wins over Hong Kong China, United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka.

    The focus now shifts to the individual championships starting July 23.

