Azlan Shah Cup: Karthi's goal helps India beat NZ 3-2

IPOH(MALAYSIA): Selvam Karthi produced the winning goal in the last quarter as India defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, here on Thursday.

India, who had eked out a thrilling 4-3 win against the hosts Malaysia on Wednesday, scored through Amit Rohidas (4'), Sanjay (32'), and Selvam (54'), while George Baker (42', 48') netted twice for New Zealand.

New Zealand tried to dominate the midfield in the opening minutes but the Indian defence held firm. India had their first real chance through a well-crafted move that resulted in a penalty corner in the fourth minute and stalwart Rohidas made it count with a ferocious drag-flick to open the scoring.

India were denied a second goal after the New Zealand keeper deflected Abhishek's shot from close range, thus concluding a fast-paced first quarter.

India began the second half on the front foot and doubled their lead through captain Sanjay, who converted a penalty corner in the 32nd minute.

New Zealand earned a couple of penalty corners of their own but couldn't break through the Indian defence.

Pawan was sensational in the goal but his resistance was finally broken when Baker (42') helped New Zealand pull one back.

New Zealand began the fourth quarter in search of their second goal, and managed to restore parity at 2-2 through a penalty corner with George Baker (48') on target.

India struck back soon after as Abhishek's pass was neatly finished off by Selvam, helping the five-time champions retake the lead.

India will next play Canada on Saturday.