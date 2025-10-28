Australian conditions will benefit Suryakumar’s batting style: Abhishek Nayar

NEW DELHI: Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar feels that the pace and bounce of the Australian conditions will benefit touring captain Suryakumar Yadav’s batting style to regain his form in the five-match T20I series starting on Wednesday.

In last month's Asia Cup, which was played in T20 format, Suryakumar managed only 72 runs in seven matches, with his best performance being an unbeaten 47 against the arch-rivals in the group stage. Looking at the entire 2025 season, the seasoned batter - widely known as India’s Mr. 360 - accumulated just 100 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 105.26.

Since taking over as India’s T20I captain in July 2024, his form has dipped noticeably, having scored only 330 runs with two half-centuries to his name.

“This Australian tour presents an interesting scenario. While team victories often overshadow individual performances, any downturn in results will raise questions. As India's T20I Captain and someone who’s been the number one ranked batter in T20I cricket for a long period of time, Suryakumar’s extended run without significant scores at number three will inevitably create internal scrutiny.

"We know his calibre and impact potential, and Australian conditions with their bounce and pace should actually benefit his batting style. Ultimately, the biggest questions will come from within, as this current output doesn’t reflect his true capabilities,” Nayar said on JioStar.

The former batter further noted the significance of the series for the youngsters in the squad who will be playing Down Under for the first time.

“This T20I series in Australia will be a significant test for many of our young players, as it marks their first experience of playing T20 International cricket against a team of this calibre in such conditions. While the environment differs from what they will encounter in the World Cup, it presents a fresh challenge and a valuable opportunity for new heroes to emerge. It’s a chance for several players to step up, gain confidence, and build momentum with runs under their belt,” he said.