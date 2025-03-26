Australia women complete 3-0 T20I series sweep over New Zealand

WELLINGTON: Australia held their nerve to seal a dramatic eight-run victory over New Zealand, completing a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series, here at the Sky Stadium.

Despite a valiant effort from Maddy Green (62 off 36) and Amelia Kerr (66 off 50), New Zealand fell just short as Annabel Sutherland’s game-changing 19th over ensured Australia maintained their dominance.

Opting to bowl first, New Zealand had the perfect opportunity to put Australia under pressure, but a horror show in the field proved costly. Georgia Voll, who was dropped six times, made the most of her luck, and laid the foundation for Australia’s 4-180 with her 75-run knock off 55 balls.

She shared a 64-run opening stand with Beth Mooney (21 off 15) before Mooney was dismissed. Despite struggling for fluency early on, Voll found her rhythm in the middle overs, particularly after being dropped on 13, 19, 62, and 63.

Phoebe Litchfield provided a brisk 26 off 16 before Voll was removed by Suzie Bates. Ellyse Perry (32 not out) and Tahlia McGrath (14 not out) delivered a fine finish as the visitorsposted 180/4.

Chasing 181, New Zealand lost Suzie Bates for 7 in the first over to Megan Schutt. Georgia Plimmer followed soon after, while Bella James’ debut innings ended at 14. Sophie Devine laboured then hole out at deep midwicket off Georgia Wareham. By the ninth over, New Zealand was struggling at 54/4.

With 127 runs needed from 71 balls, Maddy Green unleashed the attack on Australian bowlers and brought up her maiden T20I fifty in 29 balls. On the other end, Amelia Kerr played the anchor role, and the duo stitched a 99-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The momentum swung drastically as Green went berserk, clearing the ropes four times in the space of seven deliveries, reducing the equation to 28 off 15 balls.

However, just when New Zealand looked in control, Wareham produced a moment of magic, running out Green with a direct hit from deep midwicket. With 20 needed off the final two overs, Sutherland delivered a match-defining over, dismissing Jess Kerr and Amelia Kerr in quick succession. New Zealand’s chase all but ended as Brooke Halliday was unable to bat due to an injury sustained while fielding. Despite some late boundaries, New Zealand could only muster 172/8, falling eight runs short.

Brief scores: Australia Women 180/4 in 20 overs (Georgia Voll 75, Ellyse Pery 32; Sophie Devine 1-30, Rosemary Mair 1-29) beat New Zealand Women 172/8 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 66, Maddy Green 62; Annabel Sutherland 4-35, Megan Schutt 2-42) by eight runs