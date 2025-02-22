Begin typing your search...

    Australia win toss, opt to bowl against England in Champions Trophy
    LAHORE: Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against England in their opening ICC Champions Trophy match here on Saturday.

    Australia has drafted in in-form wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey in the middle-order, despite having another stumper in Josh Inglis.

    Teams:

    England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

    Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

