Australia win toss, ask India to bat in T20 World Cup match

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial Group 1 Super Eight match here on Monday.

ByPTIPTI|24 Jun 2024 2:15 PM GMT
Toss session between India and Australia teams (IANS)

GROS ISLET: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial Group 1 Super Eight match here on Monday.

Australia made one change, bringing in Mitchell Starc in place of Ashton Agar.

India fielded an unchanged playing eleven.

A win will ensure India's entry into the semifinals by topping the group.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

CricketT20 MatchT20 World CupIndiaAustralia
PTI

