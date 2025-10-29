Australia will stick to aggressive approach ahead of T20 World Cup: Marsh

CANBERRA: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh knows an ultra-aggressive batting strategy won’t pay off always, but said his team will continue with its attacking approach as part of its preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup, having fallen short in the last two editions.

Australia will take on India in a five-match T20I series beginning here on Wednesday as part of its preparation for the showpiece to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year. Australia last won the T20 World Cup in 2021 while India triumphed in the last edition in 2024.

“We had two World Cups where we didn’t quite go all the way. And I guess we spoke about wanting to challenge ourselves as a team to what we think can win us to the World Cup,” Marsh said during the pre-series press conference on Tuesday.

“As a batting unit, we have played a lot more aggressively. I think that’s been the nature of T20 cricket for a lot of teams over the last few years.

“But yeah, if you look towards the World Cup in India, that’s certainly the way we’re going to play. We’re not going to get it right every time. We will fail. But we’re clear on how we want to go about it. That gives us the best chance for success. And hopefully that’s the case as we keep building.”

Australia had finished in Super 12 and Super 8 in the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cup editions.

“Look, they (India) are a fantastic team, one which we have great respect for and I think five-match series are going to provide a lot of excitement for the fans that are coming to watch,” he said.

“It’s two really good teams that are going to be going at it. So, looking forward to the challenge.”

Marsh said while he wouldn’t comment on India’s preparations for the World Cup, Australia was confident with the progress it has made as a group.

“I’m not really here to comment much on Indian side of preparation for the World Cup but I know that we’ve got eight games to go for us. And we’re really building nice as a team in the way we want to play and go about it.

“So, yeah, we feel great at the moment. But we know that it’s going to be a big series against India.”

Several Australian players, including Marsh, are regulars in the IPL, but the home side captain said familiarity with the Indian players does not make the challenge any easier.

“Not necessarily (more challenging). I think around world cricket there’s so much footage these days. Everyone watches everyone. The key is execution under pressure. That’s all it comes down to.”