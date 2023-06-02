Australia unsure about India's bowling line-up in WTC final

LONDON: Australia are expecting Ravindra Jadeja to feature in India's playing XI in the World Test Championship final but are unsure about Ravichandran Ashwin's participation in the marque contest to be played at The Oval starting June 7.

India utilised three spinners during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with both Ashwin (25 wickets) and Jadeja (22) shining bright to help their side claim a 2-1 series win. Talking to local media prior to Australia's training session at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Thursday, assistant coach Daniel Vettori said the team management had a lot of discussion about India's probable bowling attack. ''We have been debating that,'' Vettori said. ''I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position. ''Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in (Shardul) Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices.'' Vettori, however, feels Ashwin might just lose out on a spot in the playing XI because of team combination despite enjoying a decent record in England. The experienced off-spinner has a total of 18 wickets at an average of 28.11 from seven matches in England but has played just one Test at The Oval. ''Ashwin is an incredible bowler and he will be the first choice in most teams, and just with their combinations it may lead to that (him missing selection),'' Vettori said.

''We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves. ''It is a good wicket, but it can offer a lot to the spinners as the game goes on.'' Vettori also expects Cameron Green to play a big part in the WTC final, especially after his superb showing in the just-concluded IPL. ''Any cricket is preparation now. He is doing work in the background to make sure his bowling loads are up and he is actually ready for Test cricket,'' Vettori said of Green. ''We look at it like if you are involved in high-intensity, high-class cricket, we are happy with that as it means you are playing cricket.

''The hardest thing for guys is coming out of nothing and that might be a challenge for a couple of guys who have had an extended break and how they get up to speed as quickly as possible,'' he said.

''With Cameron, I think he has been playing so much cricket, he will be fine. It's great to have him back. He offers so much to the team and had a great series in India for us and then is coming off the back of a successful IPL.''