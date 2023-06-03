Australia unsure about India bowling line-up

LONDON: Australia is expecting Ravindra Jadeja to feature in the India playing eleven for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but is unsure about Ravichandran Ashwin’s participation in the marquee contest, scheduled to be played at The Oval from June 7.

Speaking to local media ahead of Australia’s training session at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Thursday, assistant coach Daniel Vettori said that the team management has had a lot of discussions about India’s probable bowling attack.

“We have been debating that,” Vettori said. “I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position. Then, the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in [Shardul] Thakur and Ashwin, but they are [both] pretty good choices.”

According to Vettori, Ashwin, despite enjoying a decent record in England, might just lose out on a spot in the eleven because of the team combination. Having played seven Test matches in England, including one game at The Oval, the experienced off-spinner has a total of 18 wickets at an average of 28.11.

“Ashwin is an incredible bowler and he will be first-choice in most teams. Just with its (India’s) combination, it may lead to that (him missing out),” Vettori said. “We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves. It is a good wicket (pitch), but it can offer a lot to the spinners as the game goes on.”

Vettori expects Cameron Green to play a big part in the title decider, especially after his superb showing in the just concluded Indian Premier League 2023. “Any cricket is preparation now. He is doing work in the background to make sure his bowling loads are up. He is actually ready for Test cricket,” Vettori said of Green.

“If you are involved in high-intensity, high-class cricket, we are happy with that. The hardest thing for guys is coming out of nothing and that might be a challenge for a couple of guys who have had an extended break. With Cameron, he has been playing so much cricket, he will be fine. He offers so much to the team and had a great series in India for us. He is coming off the back of a successful IPL.”