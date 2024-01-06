Australia tops WTC standings with a Test series sweep over Pakistan

SYDNEY: The Australian team has surpassed India in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings after their eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Test.

After a triumphant 2023, during which Pat Cummins-led team secured two significant ICC titles - the World Test Championship Final and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup - Australia continued to showcase their dominance in 2024.

The hosts defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the New Year's Test at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, completing a 3-0 series sweep and rising to the top of the World Test Championship standings.

Following India's 1-1 series tie in South Africa on Friday, 5 January, the side were ahead in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Team Rankings. With 56.25 percentage points, Australia has surpassed India, which is currently ranked second with 54.16 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's position at No.6 dropped significantly, from 45.83 before the SCG Test to 36.66 after the defeat.

After electing to bat, the visitors posted a competitive first-innings total of 313 with Mohammad Rizwan (88), Agha Salman (53), and No.9 Aamer Jamal (82) all scoring fifties.

In response, they knocked Australia out for 299, thanks to Jamal's bowling onslaught.

With a 14-run lead heading into the second innings, Pakistan held a little advantage over the hosts. However, Pakistan's second innings at the crease drastically changed the game's outcome.

The Australian bowlers limited them to 115 runs and Saim Ayub top-scored with 33.

With figures of 4/16, Josh Hazlewood led the assault, and he was ably supported by seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon (3/36).

On day four, the hosts chased the goal in 25.5 overs, with Warner and Marnus Labuschagne scoring match-winning fifties.