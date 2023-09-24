Australia to chase revised target of 317 in 33 overs following rain delay

INDORE: Australia were set a revised target of 317 in 33 overs against India after rain disrupted the proceedings of the second ODI of the three-match series, here on Sunday.

Chasing India's mammoth 399, Australia were 56 for 2 when rain stopped play with David Warner (26) and Marnus Labuschagne (17) at the crease at the Holkar stadium.

As many as 11 overs were lost due to the rain interruption.

It was the second instance as rain had interrupted play during India's innings as well when the hosts were at 79 for one in 9.5 overs.

Trailing 0-1 in the series, Australia had opted to field.