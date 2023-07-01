Australia takes 221-run lead before rain stops play

LONDON: Australia dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs against England before drizzle prematurely ended Day Three of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s here on Friday. Opener Usman Khawaja fronted Australia’s dogged fight in bowler- friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls (10 fours). His 60-odd partnerships with opening partner David Warner (25) and Marnus Labuschagne (30) kept Australia on top.



Khawaja had Steve Smith beside him on six when stumps was called at 130 for two in the visitor’s second innings, and 25 overs left unused in the day. Australia, 1-0 up in the fivematch series, would be aiming for a lead of around 450 and a chance to bowl at England before tea on the fourth day (Saturday).



It is mindful, though, of trying to win without frontline spinner Nathan Lyon, who was out injured after hurting his right calf running to the ball on Thursday. He came to Lord’s on crutches and had a “significant” strain, Cricket Australia (CA) said. England squandered the gains it made on the second day. The batters slumped to 325 all-out, conceding a first-innings lead of 91 runs, and the bowlers could not make the inroads.



Cool overcast conditions that turned gloomier after midday supplied swing and bounce to bowlers who could find the right lengths. The Australians did so consistently and the English did not. The touring team picked up where it left off on Thursday, bowling short and hostile to defensive fields. England resumed on 278 for four in reply to Australia’s 416, and the wicket of captain Ben Stokes (17) to a wicked second ball of the day by Mitchell Starc (3/88) started a rout of six wickets for 47 runs.



BRIEF SCORES: Australia 416 & 130/2 in 45.4 overs (U Khawaja 58*) vs England 325 in 76.2 overs (B Duckett 98, H Brook 50, Z Crawley 48, O Pope 42, M Starc 3/88)