Australia stars surge in ICC Women's ODI rankings

DUBAI: Australia's women players surged in the latest ICC rankings update following their dominant performances in their ongoing tour of Bangladesh.

ICC on Tuesday issued the latest update, which saw the reigning Women's Cricket World Cup champions excel in the ODI rankings.

Australia have played two ODIs against Bangladesh and registered a dominant victory with their all-rounded performance.

Ashleigh Gardner struck 52 runs in the first two games of the three-match series in Mirpur which helped her climb five places to 17th in the ODI batters rankings.

Her teammates, Annabel Sutherland and Alana King, also improved in the rankings. Sutherland moved up five spots to the 38th spot, while Alana also progressed 19 places to the 58th position in the rankings.

In the ODI bowlers rankings, experienced pacer Megan Schutt, with her economical spells and two wickets, moved to the second spot behind England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

With her influential outings with the bat, Gardner, also impressed with the ball and moved to the fifth spot in the ODI bowlers rankings.

She also improved her position in the ODI all-rounder ratings list as she improved four places and moved to the second spot behind South African veteran Marizanne Kapp.

Alana also progressed eight spots and moved to the 11th rank.

In the T20I rankings, England and New Zealand are engaged in a five-match series.

England are leading the series 2-1, with Heather Knight and Maia Bouchier being the top two run scorers of the series.

England skipper Knight progressed five places up to the 23rd spot in the T20I batters rankings.

Bouchier came outside of the top 100 and is now in 53rd position.

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr improved the most as she achieved her career-high rating at 11th overall in the T20I batters ranking.

In the T20I bowlers rankings, England spin duo Sarah Glenn and Charlotte Dean secured the 2nd and 11th rankings, respectively.

While pacer Lauren Bell moved 15 spots up to secure the 18th spot.